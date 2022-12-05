Brand affinity: Why shows are the future of marketing

How to build brand affinity

Netflix, Patagonia, Peloton, RedBull, and MailChimp—these are the best companies building affinity, according to Chris.

Brand awareness is who knows you, and brand equity is the value of your brand, but brand affinity is who cares about you. Brand affinity is next-level because it’s an audience of people who know your brand, they know your values, and can relate. Brand affinity is important because you are building brand advocates among your target audience. The stronger the brand, the more brand advocates you have.

Conversations among customers are changing and entering realms that marketers cannot access. Brand advocates can take you there.

What are some ways top companies are finding more brand advocates? Patagonia, for example, has invested in original shows and documentaries about climate change. Netflix—it began as a DVD service, but has also invested billions in Netflix originals that have been nominated for awards. Peloton doesn’t only sell an exercise bike, but also access to on-demand work-out classes. The common thread here? Original series.

Chris goes more in depth with how MailChimp, an email marketing company, is dominating the video marketing space. MailChimp had an ad in the podcast Serial. The ad portrayed people of different languages trying to pronounce “MailChimp.” It quickly took off and became a cultural phenomenon, even finding its way into Saturday Night Live skits. Fast forward to just recently, and MailChimp took 100% of its brand advertising budget and spent it on creating original series rather than ads. The content created covers topics hardly related to email marketing (MailChimp’s purpose).

The trend is no longer having an ad that people skip over; it’s creating the content people want to see or hear, that can eventually reach them through other venues like social media, television, or word-of-mouth. Moving from traditional ads to video marketing is a drastic change. So, why is everyone doing it now?