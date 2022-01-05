Double down on referrals

Try to make your customers part of your marketing department. Get your current customers to tell their friends about how much they love your software through a referral program. Better yet, allow your current customers to send demo invitations to those that may need it. Approximately 30% of companies have a formalized referral program, but the benefits can be huge.



Referral of a SaaS product from a friend makes it four times more likely that someone will make a purchase, and their lifetime value following referral can be 16% higher. A rewards points model, discounted bills, joining bonuses — all of these tactics are effective.

Create sources of information with content marketing

Content marketing is another thing that should be a mainstay of almost any SaaS marketing plan. In a space where you’re trying to keep pace with the existing expertise of your would-be buyers, and where the volume of web traffic you attract can be the difference between staying competitive in the market and floundering, great content answers both calls. Furnish your website with plenty of useful information that proves your company knows its space and its customers’ needs, and optimize your content for SEO so your blog and landing pages appear at the top of Google SERP results (and other search engines). Useful content also brings more people into contact with your product.



Content is all the more powerful if you work in a niche market. Here's a case study: let’s say a SaaS startup helps investment-property owners manage their properties. A great way to reach more of those owners would be to produce content tailored to their needs, like “X Ways to Get Rent from Tenants.” When someone comes across the article, they’re introduced to the product and might be convinced to give it a try. More ambitious content is even more effective at improving your conversion rate.

Get social

Among the variety of vital marketing tools SaaS marketers use, the likes of TweetDeck, Discoverly, and HootSuite must be among the most indispensable. That’s because of how squarely important a social media strategy is to SaaS marketing.



If SaaS marketing is about convincing prospects of the value of long-term investments, then creating a social media presence for your SaaS company is one of the best investments you can make for your own business (especially on LinkedIn, where much of the business community is active). Social marketing helps companies target specific buyer personas, is compatible with mediums from article content to viral videos, and helps with lead generation (and ultimately conversions). Just make sure that your social marketing strategy is coordinated with other channels like email marketing.



Moreover, social marketing has considerable added value as a data bank for your company. You can track mentions, shares, and other engagement from different market segments. You can also find out in real time just what people think of your product and whether or not you’re reaching them the way that you want to.

Focus on benefits

It’s a truism that’s as useful for SaaS sales professionals as it is for SaaS marketers: When you’re selling your product to its target audience, don’t focus on the product. Focus on how your product will improve prospects’ businesses and, by extension, their lives.



Capturing the imagination of influential, extremely busy people who are in a position to buy your product for their company is most of the battle for SaaS marketing teams. It’s quite often the case that your buyers will not even be the ones actually using your product. As a result, focusing on the bigger picture and showing off how your product will change your target’s business tends to yield better results and more subscribers than hammering home its technical pedigree.



So, when you design ads for your service, sell the dream, not your extraordinary network architecture. For the hypothetical investment-property business we mentioned earlier, it might go something like: We help you get tenants, repair your home, and raise your home’s value. For a company that uses social media to drive up engagement with other properties (*cough* Snapchat), it might be: It’s 3x more likely that one of our users who saw the ad watched the movie.

Showing off how your services translate to benefits is the quickest way to a decision-maker’s heart — and SaaS marketing that shows off that end result is bound to draw in the ones you’re targeting.