In the SaaS world, when it comes to improving your business and reducing churn it’s easy to talk about the fun stuff like onboarding customers. Yet, not enough conversation goes into the not-so-fun things like cancellation experiences. A customer cancelling your product is a big deal and a great opportunity to learn more about the user experience.

To provide some context on why a cancel experience is such a big deal, let’s look at what’s actually happening. You convince a customer to give you their credit card information (a gateway to revenue for your business) and then you let them down or they lose sight of the value in your product. A cancel experience is an opportunity for your organization to adjust and grow.

Lindsay Bayuk of Pure Chat gave us some actionable insight into the cancel experience. By the end of this post, you can expect to learn: why cancellations are important, how to communicate value to your customer, and build a retention process to minimize churn.