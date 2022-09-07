MRR churn: Calculating and reducing MRR churn rate for SaaS

How to calculate MRR churn

MRR churn is calculated as the difference between the MRR at the beginning of the month and the MRR at the end of the month, adjusted for any new MRR added during that month.

What to include in your MRR churn calculations

MRR churn is the sum of all the MRR lost in a given period. You lose accounts in two main ways:

Active cancellations

These customers actively choose to cancel their accounts for several reasons (didn’t like the product, can’t afford it anymore, etc.).

Delinquent cancellations

These customers officially churn after you cannot bill their credit cards. Typically you don’t count them as officially churned until your billing system has attempted to complete the charge a number of times over several days.

The MRR churn formula

Here we simply add up all of the MRR lost from cancelled and delinquent accounts in a given period. This gives us the MRR churn for that given period.

MRR churn rate formula

Here we’re simply taking the MRR Churn over a given period and comparing it over a previous period. As such, if we lost $1000 in MRR in June and brought in $10000 in MRR in May, then our MRR Churn Rate would be 10%.

What not include in MRR churn calculations

There’s a debate in the SaaS community about whether or not you should include expansionary and contractionary MRR (upgrades and downgrades) in this calculation. The problem with doing this is you begin to mask the gross MRR that’s leaving your business and the momentum at which it’s leaving.

This is why you should not include these aspects of MRR in this calculation, and instead look to your Retention MRR as the “God” metric for retention revenue. As a result, MRR churn then allows you to know exactly the amount and rate at which cash is actively leaving your business to optimize accordingly.