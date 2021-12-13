By default, Paddle will email customers with their order receipts along with any instructions you have provided for products. The best way to preview the emails your customers will receive is to test your checkout integration using the full purchase & refund method.

Customers may also receive emails for the following:

* Note: Please do not use the word ‘Subscription’ in your subscription plan name in order to avoid this word being duplicated in the subscription emails, as this will automatically be added into the email. The example images show how these emails will look if the plan name is called ‘Kino’.

We have also localized all these transactional emails. See the Email Localization section for more details.

Order Receipts

We send a confirmation email to customers when they make a purchase:

Fulfillment

Once the payment is processed, customers receive the following email detailing how they can activate and start using your product:

Fulfillment Failures

If there was a problem delivering a product or plan via webhook fulfillment*, customers will receive the following notification:

* Fulfillment can sometimes be referred as ‘lockers’ in the API documentation.

Flagged Orders

Orders that reach a certain risk score will be flagged for manual review by our support team. While the transaction review is pending, the money will be captured but not taken from their account. If a customer’s order is deemed high risk, they will receive the following email notification:

If the flagged order is rejected, the money will be released back to them and they will receive the following email notification:

Refunds

You’re able to issue a full or partial refund from the order page in the Transactions page of your Paddle dashboard. Upon issuing a refund, customers will receive the following email notification:

Checkout Recovery

Using Paddle you’re able to switch on checkout recovery - a feature whereby we attempt to recover any incomplete checkouts for your products. You’re able to switch checkout recovery on/off in the Recover Settings page of your Paddle dashboard.

If checkout recovery is switched on, customers will receive two email notifications. The first one is sent after 90 minutes+ of checkout inactivity:

A second and final email is sent out 7 hours+ following the first email if they have not completed their purchase since the previous email.

Welcome Notifications

When a user joins a subscription containing a one-off coupon or a trial period they receive an email confirming its start with info about the trial, such as when it ends. Read our guide on trial subscriptions for more details.

Initial Transaction

When a subscriber has been on a trial subscription and that trial period ends, we then send an email to confirm they have made their first regular payment. Read our guide on trial subscriptions for more details.

Pre-Billing Notifications

You’re able to switch on pre-billing notifications for subscriptions and specify the number of days before the next billing date in which they are delivered in the Recover Settings page of your Paddle dashboard. For each pre-billing reminder, customers will be sent the following email notification:

Enhanced Notifications

When a customer is in the middle of a trial subscription (a free or discounted initial period) then we’ll send a message before their trial period expires to let them know they’re about to start paying. Read our guide on trial subscriptions for more details.

Failed Billing Notifications

You’re able to switch on failed billing notifications for subscriptions (recommended) and specify how often we should retry the payment in the Recover Settings page of your Paddle dashboard. For each failed billing attempt, customers will receive the following notification:

Paused Billing Notifications

As an alternative to cancelling a subscription when all payment attempts have failed, you can now choose to pause the subscription instead. This will give your customer a chance to resolve their payment issue in their own time and then re-start their subscription again.

Cancelation Notifications

When a buyer’s subscription is canceled they will receive an email which confirms the cancelation. As usual, any responses from this email go to our dedicated Buyer Support team.

Email Localization

Paddle automatically translates these emails into the 16 languages currently supported in the Checkout: English, French, Portuguese, German, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Italian, Polish, Dutch, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), Korean, Swedish, Danish, and Norwegian. This means customers will receive all transactional emails in the language they checkout in, which can help decrease involuntary churn and boost conversions in the post-purchase journey*. Here is an example of a Cancelation Notification in Dutch:

* Note: If you don’t want to offer localized transactional emails to customers, please contact our Seller Support team who will be able to disable this feature for you.