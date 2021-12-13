By default, payments made via the Paddle checkout will use the first 10 characters of your company name which you provided when you joined Paddle e.g. COMPANYNAM . This is referenced on the customer’s receipt for the utmost clarity.

You can modify the statement description that will appear on the customer’s statement through the Checkout Settings page in your Paddle dashboard. We recommend using a name here that is clear and recognizable to your customers to avoid disputes & chargebacks.