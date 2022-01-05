Why you need a compass metric for hyper SaaS growth

"Your goal with goals should be to empower your team to act without the need for micromanagement."

Daily emails tracking progress: Complete transparency and clear prompts to dig deeper

Every single person who has an impact on your compass metric should be getting frequent updates on how the company is progressing on their compass metric goal. The reason this is so important is that your team members on the front lines have the highest impact on whether or not you're going to hit your goals. After all, they're the folks doing the actual work to advance the company.

Data supports this notion, as well. In a recent study we conducted amongst SaaS companies, we found that those companies sharing their financial progress with their team were growing 34% quicker than those who didn't. Teams appreciate this information, as well. We see 60%+ open rates on our goal progress notifications in ProfitWell, indicating that teams want to be engaged and focused on these metrics.

Beyond instilling transparency throughout your company, these daily emails also prompt your team to take a deeper dive into your metrics. Growth (in terms of MRR) has many parts and can be influenced by a number of factors - new customers, upgrades, downgrades, churn, etc. All four of these factors are fulcrums through which your team can influence growth. As such, giving them a prompt to explore why growth is lagging allows your team to identify where underlying problems exist to formulate solutions to improve growth overall.

To summarize, you can't afford to simply avoid any uncomfortable realities. We don't want bad news, but only by surfacing any potential issues as soon as possible are we able to learn and act. We see time and time again, companies that simply ignore their metrics will fail, while those who push their metrics to the forefront of their organization succeed.

Want daily growth goal emails for free?



Get your free ProfitWell Account >>>

Weekly meetings: Get organized to act

Even with complete transparency, there are some underlying issues that will require some more planning and accountability. A weekly meeting in the context of your progress allows your team to constantly stay abreast of learnings from the previous week, as well as holding everyone to their word on how they're going to contribute to improving the metric during the following week.

Remember that no successful company became successful through the work of a single individual. When it comes to your compass metric, all hands on deck ensures you're not missing anything, but you're also prioritizing the best ideas upon which you'll execute. These weekly meetings center your team on your mission, providing an additional touch point to stay organized and accountable.