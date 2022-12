Why you need a compass metric for hyper SaaS growth

How to choose your compass metric - the number, rate, and interval

Great; so what should this compass metric look like? Well, setting the right metric comes down to: 1. choosing the focus, 2. setting your optimization goal, 3. and establishing your measurement interval.

Choose the focus

While this may seem like a straightforward part of the process, optimizing any metric has tradeoffs, because you only have so much time and resources. For example, focusing on retention may mean you divert resources from net-new acquisition (or vis versa). This means you need to carefully consider where you're going to center your efforts.

Typically in an earlier stage company, you're going to focus on growth (either in active users or Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)). In mid to later-stage companies you'll likely still focus on growth, but you may drill down a bit to focus on Lifetime Value (LTV) or MRR Churn. The latter two are much harder to rally an entire team around, as they're typically managed by specific parts of the company. Yet, the important concept here is to make sure you're fulfilling the tenets of focus and tracking something that can rally your team as a whole.

Set your optimization goal

Once you have your number, you need to realistically determine how much you want to move the needle. Earlier stage startups may be looking for 5-7% week over week growth, whereas a later stage company may set an aggressive goal for 3% month over month growth. The important idea to remember here is that you want to be aggressive in your rate to push your team, but not too aggressive in a manner that deflates moral because the goal is unattainable.

Establish your measurement interval

Similar to your goal setting, your measurement interval will vary depending on your stage. Typically early stage companies want to track week over week numbers, because the frequency at which they're making changes needs to be much higher. Mid to late stage companies will start to look at things on a monthly or quarterly cycle. Just remember to make sure there's an exact deadline. Team's need this to maintain a healthy sense of urgency as well as to put a stake in the ground for evaluating past performance.