Deferred revenue: Is it a liability & how to account for it?

As per basic accounting principles, a business should not recognize income until it has earned it, and it should not recognize expenses until it has spent them.

For these purposes, accountants use the term deferral to refer to the act of delaying recognizing certain revenues (or even expenses) on your income statement over a specified period. Instead, you will record them on balance sheet accounts as liabilities (or assets for expenses) until you earn or use them. You will later move them in portions from your balance sheet accounts to revenues (or expenses) on your income statement.

The timing of customers' payments tends to be unpredictable and volatile, so it's prudent to ignore the timing of cash payments and only recognize revenue when you earn it.

Revenue recognition is one reason why the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). GAAP accounting metrics include detailed revenue recognition rules tailored to each industry and business type.