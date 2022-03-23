"It's the unknown unknowns that will get you" – Peter Nesbitt on challenges facing SaaS CFOs

1. Identify the contract with a customer

The first step outlines the criteria for establishing a new contract with a customer. It can be written, verbal, or implied (through your company terms and conditions that customers must agree to when signing up).

2. Identify the separate performance obligations in the contract

The next step describes your performance and deliverable obligations. A performance obligation refers to a particular service that benefits customers on its own or when combined with other services you provide. It's separate from other products or services in the contract.

3. Determine the transaction price

The transaction price is how much money you expect to receive for offering your full service. This step outlines the factors to consider when establishing your transaction price.

4. Allocate the transaction price across the contract's separate performance obligations

Here, you will estimate standalone selling prices for each performance obligation in your contract. It's what a customer agrees to pay for your products or services.

5. Recognize revenue when (or as) the contracting entity satisfies a performance obligation

A business can recognize revenue over time as it meets each performance obligation.

Key takeaway

The new 5-step revenue recognition process is efficient and accurate, makes your company run smoothly, and increases transparency across the board. It includes setting up your contract with a customer. Separating the different services you provide, deciding the total service price, parceling it out to price-individual services, and finally recognizing individual revenue streams separately and over time as you deliver each performance obligation.

Setting out specific steps to follow before recognizing revenue ensures every employee understands how their decisions implicate revenue recognition. Therefore, operations, management, sales, and marketing will make specific judgments on their obligations, contracts, and delivery before feeding them to accounting, so they know how to recognize revenue.

Getting your finances in order helps your company grow. The entire premise of the company is providing products and services to make revenue. As long as everyone understands how they factor into the ultimate revenue decisions, you can gear up to that ultimate aim.