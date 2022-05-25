Gordon growth model formula: How to calculate constant growth rate

Determining the value of financial securities involves making educated guesses. That's because unforeseen things do occur. Think of natural disasters, regulatory policy reversals, or corporate scandals that can upend previous value growth.

Just recently, Meta—the parent company for Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Oculus— experienced a stock plummet of 25+% after announcing a decline in the number of active Facebook users.

Despite such uncertainties, you can leverage a constant growth rate model (commonly known as the Gordon growth model) to determine your company's stock value. The said formula assumes a relationship between a constant dividend growth rate and your company's share price.

Here, we digest the Gordon growth model to show you how you can use it to calculate the constant growth rate in dividend payments your company can adopt to justify or even boost your stock value.