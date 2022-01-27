Recurring revenue: Models, metrics, and more on subscription-based revenue

Why the recurring revenue model is becoming so popular

For the first time in the history of business, we have a revenue model where the relationship with the customer is baked directly into how you make money.

The recurring revenue model allows you to:

Control retention and identify upsell opportunities

A recurring revenue model allows you to master customer retention, then use it to up and cross-sell. Data shows that retention produces far more effective growth than through acquisition. Thus, you must continually foster the customer relationship to control retention.

Identify customers on the verge of churn

Recurring revenue comes with the risk of churn, but you can take steps to reduce it. Recurring revenue gives you consistent data to examine, so you can track customer patterns and predict when someone is on the verge of churning.

Build customer loyalty

Recurring revenue means recurring customers, thus, you have to build long-term relationships. Communicate consistently with customers and provide them with stellar customer experiences to nurture their loyalty.