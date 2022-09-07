Revenue sharing: How to structure an agreement & accurately track revenue

Learn more about the pros and cons of revenue sharing, whether it is the right revenue model for you, and how to draw up a revenue sharing agreement.

Revenue sharing takes several forms, although each iteration involves an agreement between associated financial actors to share operating profits or losses. Sometimes, it's an incentive program where a small business owner pays associates or partners a percentage-based reward for a service or action that boosts sales, subscriptions, or the bottom line—for example, referring new customers.

So how does revenue sharing work?

Let's take the example of the ecommerce industry. The growth of online advertising models has led to a form of revenue sharing called cost-per-sale. It rewards every participant within an advertising network that contributed towards making a sale happen. Other revenue sharing examples include: