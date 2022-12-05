4 best SaaS analytics tools to help you build a better business

How SaaS analytics translates to growth

It's no secret that SaaS businesses are constantly in an optimization loop. Companies often miss the value of internal data sources as growth drivers. It’s truly unfortunate that SaaS companies don't proactively look for actionable insights from their own business intelligence. Here are four key data points that you can leverage from your data analytics - so, pay attention.



Uncover churn

SaaS analytics tools help you uncover where your worst churn may be hiding in real-time. While many analytics tools may give you basic insight on churn, SaaS-specific analytics help you dig deeper. Once you know the reason behind your churn, you can stop it at the source and even automate certain processes to increase customer retention.

Segment customers

Segmenting customers is far more valuable than most people think. When you segment customers by industry, MRR, LTV, or even churn rates, you can better understand user behavior and begin to optimize your audience and customer targeting and user experience. Customer segmentation will give customers a tailored experience, boosting customer success and overall revenue.

Highlight the most profitable customers

Your most profitable customers will have the highest LTV. Once your SaaS analytics platform tells you which customers have the highest LTV, you can find what makes these specific customers so valuable and why they choose to stick around. Knowledge of that information will help you with other and/or future customers.

This information is fuel for marketers on your team. Why? They can now build brand messaging around the product functionality that is most useful to your existing power users. This attracts new customers with a similar profile and sets everyone up for success in the long run.

Track campaigns

You may be running an email marketing campaign that sends a bunch of dunning emails to customers who are close to churning. You need to be able to track your campaigns in order to have proper performance attribution for each one. Did it do well? What could have gone better? Should we try again? Answering these questions in a meaningful way depends heavily on tracking and reporting.