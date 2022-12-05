Product-market fit: Finding the best customers for your product

5 steps to discovering your product-market fit

Discovering your product-market fit is certainly no easy task, but it is crucial and something you should not take shortcuts on. To help you get started, here are five steps to follow when searching for your ideal product-market fit.

1. Uncover your key benefit

What benefit does your product provide? You developed your product for a reason—likely you saw something missing in the SaaS universe and sought to fix that. Your key benefit should cater to the initial customer needs that you identified. Many businesses attempt to find this unique benefit with various iterations of minimum viable products (MVPs). While going through this step, you may uncover additional benefits you may have overlooked.

2. Build your value proposition around that

Build a value proposition that can serve as the reasoning behind your product. You need to find a way to guarantee customers will receive undeniable value from your product’s key benefit.

3. Look into who relates to your value proposition

Is there a niche or demographic who would need your product more than others? If the answer to this question isn’t obvious, conduct some customer research. Learn who your customers are and stop at nothing to find who relates to your value proposition.

4. Build personas around those markets

Marketing personas are incredibly helpful when trying to discover which market works best. Formulate what your ideal customer is. What is he looking for? What features does he employ most? What’s his budget? Creating this persona makes research more actionable.

5. Test your hypotheses in the real world

Test, test, and test. Test ads and marketing messages to multiple markets that you think relevant, obtain as much customer feedback as possible, and track all input. Rinse and repeat the four steps above if necessary. Finding product-market fit requires a lot of research, experimenting, and testing. Be patient and use the intel you gather efficiently.

