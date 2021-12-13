Welcome to Part Three of Selling SaaS Globally , a practical handbook for SaaS leaders looking to scale their business globally.

Even with broad reach, SaaS businesses need strong market fit to see meaningful traction in new territories.

Different markets will have different needs and expectations of your product and support services. Meeting those needs might require you to build bespoke functionality or partner with other local solutions that already offer it. Understanding the total addressable market (TAM) and competitive landscape in each geography will help you decide what to prioritize, what to optimize, and where your product has the best chance

of success.

To ensure you’re building a product that customers want, and to make it easy for them to use and see value from it, you should concentrate on two things: product localization and support.