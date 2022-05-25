Welcome to Part Four of Selling SaaS Globally , a practical handbook for SaaS leaders looking to scale their business globally.

Having the right people in place at every growth stage can make or break your business. But 21% of the European tech community thinks hiring talent will be their greatest challenge in the next 12 months.

There are two things for fast-growth businesses to consider when it comes to building a best-in-class team.

1. Hiring for growth

Someone who was a star employee when you were a 10-person company may not be the right fit to lead a team of 50 – or 150. And that may be just 18 months later.

2. Hiring for culture

Scaling internationally means both supporting your internal culture, and aligning with that of your customers.

Knowing who your team needs, how to find them, and crucially, how to grow and retain them is what supports business’ growth and creates a strong company culture. Though People decisions can often feel emotional, they should be underpinned by thorough processes that help you scale, while remaining compliant. Here are some of the challenges you might face and how to overcome them.