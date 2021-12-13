Welcome to Part Two of Selling SaaS Globally , a practical handbook for SaaS leaders looking to scale their business globally.

Even the best product in the world won’t take off if it’s not supported by a robust go-to-market strategy. Your sales and marketing teams are responsible for building an audience for your product and getting it into the hands of users.

There are four key components in a go-to-market strategy:

Target market Product-market fit Pricing strategy Distribution and adoption plan

Identifying target markets and finding product-market fit will form part of a business’ mission and growth strategy. And as the people on the front line, interacting with users and buyers every day, your sales and marketing teams should be feeding into those conversations.

Sales and marketing have an even bigger part to play in determining your pricing strategy and distribution and adoption plan. Though these can seem like superficial details, they’re not. Pricing is an important growth lever and is closely tied to how you communicate value to your customers. In a market as fast-moving as SaaS, you can’t afford to make a bad first impression. Looking at pricing, checkout, and communications will help you put your best foot forward.