How to calculate and manage your total expenses

How to manage your total expenses

It's easier to manage business costs when the business is in its infancy. However, managing total expenses gets more challenging as the business grows because it's harder to watch closely over every dollar spent.

The first step to managing your total expenses is tracking them using one of the two methods above—whichever suits your business. Once you accurately track your expenses, you can manage expenditure or consider using dedicated software. The former is time-intensive and prone to errors, while you can automate the latter, making it accurate and efficient.



1. Plan out your expenses

It's critical to plan and tightly manage all business expenditures and financial performance. Creating an efficient budgeting process is the best way to manage your operating costs and keep finances in check. It's easier to budget and expense for a small business, and budgeting will mainly entail controlling cash flows.

If you have enough accounting resources available, you could use the zero-based budgeting (ZBB) method to plan your expenses. Here, you allocate every dollar towards a business goal. It would help reassess these goals regularly to ensure each cost is necessary.



2. Improve how you track expenses

As the business grows, you start planning for new investment opportunities at the appropriate time. It isn't easy to have a hands-on approach with expense tracking and management at this stage. Hence, the need for accounting and expense management software.

Whatever expense tracking method you choose, an automated accounting solution can help you figure out where to allocate resources or cut costs. It gives an overview of your financial state and allows you to make informed decisions and develop smarter strategies.