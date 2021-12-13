Out-of-the-box global payments
Use Paddle to instantly access the currencies, payment methods, and banking infrastructure you need to sell SaaS online across the globe. We take sales tax liability off your hands too.
What to expect from your call
Explore how Paddle can help your SaaS business reduce operational costs and grow revenue:
- Discuss your particular needs and requirements
- More info on features, services, and pricing structure
- Learn how a merchant of record works and why it’s ideal for selling SaaS
- Details on the implementation process
Your all-in-one SaaS payments toolkit
You don’t need to piece together a payments stack from multiple payments providers, banks, and fintech companies. Use Paddle’s complete payments infrastructure to instantly access the currencies, payment methods, and banking infrastructure you need to sell SaaS online across the globe.
More ways to pay
Choose from a range of ready-to-go currencies and payment methods, from local, like Alipay, to B2B, like wire transfers.
Growth ready
Instant access to the payments system you need, so you don’t slow your growth by building your own payments stack.
Trusted with banks
With high volume over thousands of SaaS companies, Paddle’s payments are more trusted by global acquirers than you would be as a solo merchant.
Smart routing
Payments are routed between multiple acquirers for the best possible acceptance rates, leading to more revenue in your bank.
How is Paddle different?
Paddle provides more than just the plumbing for your revenue. As a merchant of record, we do it for you:What is a merchant of record?