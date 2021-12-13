ReportSurvive or thrive: How 100 SaaS leaders have responded to the changing market in 2022  Download now
Book your call today

Reduce the cost and friction of recurring billing

Simplify your SaaS billing & payments infrastructure and let Paddle take care of related finance admin so you can focus on growth.

Book your call
Fortinet logoMacpaw logoLaravel logoAdaptavist logo3commas logoGeoGuessr logon8n.io logoTailwind logoRemoveBG logoBeyondCode logoBlueJeans by Verizon logoFortinet logoMacpaw logoLaravel logoAdaptavist logo3commas logoGeoGuessr logon8n.io logoTailwind logoRemoveBG logoBeyondCode logoBlueJeans by Verizon logoFortinet logoMacpaw logoLaravel logoAdaptavist logo3commas logoGeoGuessr logon8n.io logoTailwind logoRemoveBG logoBeyondCode logoBlueJeans by Verizon logoFortinet logoMacpaw logoLaravel logoAdaptavist logo3commas logoGeoGuessr logon8n.io logoTailwind logoRemoveBG logoBeyondCode logoBlueJeans by Verizon logoFortinet logoMacpaw logoLaravel logoAdaptavist logo3commas logoGeoGuessr logon8n.io logoTailwind logoRemoveBG logoBeyondCode logoBlueJeans by Verizon logoFortinet logoMacpaw logoLaravel logoAdaptavist logo3commas logoGeoGuessr logon8n.io logoTailwind logoRemoveBG logoBeyondCode logoBlueJeans by Verizon logoFortinet logoMacpaw logoLaravel logoAdaptavist logo3commas logoGeoGuessr logon8n.io logoTailwind logoRemoveBG logoBeyondCode logoBlueJeans by Verizon logoFortinet logoMacpaw logoLaravel logoAdaptavist logo3commas logoGeoGuessr logon8n.io logoTailwind logoRemoveBG logoBeyondCode logoBlueJeans by Verizon logoFortinet logoMacpaw logoLaravel logoAdaptavist logo3commas logoGeoGuessr logon8n.io logoTailwind logoRemoveBG logoBeyondCode logoBlueJeans by Verizon logoFortinet logoMacpaw logoLaravel logoAdaptavist logo3commas logoGeoGuessr logon8n.io logoTailwind logoRemoveBG logoBeyondCode logoBlueJeans by Verizon logoFortinet logoMacpaw logoLaravel logoAdaptavist logo3commas logoGeoGuessr logon8n.io logoTailwind logoRemoveBG logoBeyondCode logoBlueJeans by Verizon logoFortinet logoMacpaw logoLaravel logoAdaptavist logo3commas logoGeoGuessr logon8n.io logoTailwind logoRemoveBG logoBeyondCode logoBlueJeans by Verizon logo
Speak to an expert

What to expect from your call

Explore how Paddle can help your SaaS business reduce operational costs and grow revenue:

  • Discuss your particular needs and requirements
  • More info on features, services, and pricing structure
  • Learn how a merchant of record works and why it’s ideal for selling SaaS 
  • Details on the implementation process

More than recurring billing

Paddle provides subscription billing that is automatically tax-compliant, protected against fraud, and optimized for global payments.

Automatic proration

Paddle automatically calculates prorated payments, so you always get paid the right amount.

Pause and reactivate customers

Instead of churning subscribers, pause their accounts and easily reactivate them on their return. 

Flexible billing options

Monthly fee or metered billing– whatever your chosen model, Paddle’s APIs make it possible.

Easy management

Get full flexibility by easily creating or amending plans and managing subscribers through our UI or APIs. 

Our model

How is Paddle different?

Paddle provides more than just the plumbing for your revenue. As a merchant of record, we do it for you:

What is a merchant of record?

Build and maintain relationships with payment providers

Take on liability for charging and remiting sales taxes, globally

Take on liability for all fraud that takes place on our platform

Reconcile your revenue data across billing and payment methods

Handle all billing-related support queries for you

Reduce churn by recovering failed payments

Case studies

When you grow, we grow

20%MoM customer growth

38%reduction in churn

$8Mraised in funding

60%reduction in churn

200%increased revenue

75%subscriber renewal rate

Join 3,000+ businesses already growing with Paddle

We built the complete payment stack, so you don‘t have to

Sign up nowSpeak to Sales