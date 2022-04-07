Coming soon: Paddle + ProfitWell Metrics integration

What this means for Paddle sellers

The journey of Paddle + ProfitWell will start with the integration of ProfitWell Metrics, and we will be looking into integrating with their other products later in the year.

This initial ProfitWell Metrics integration will enable our sellers to measure performance via SaaS metrics reporting, all from within the Paddle dashboard and APIs (so just a few clicks away).

We’re super excited to announce that this will go live in the coming months and be available for free for all Paddle sellers offering subscriptions.

Let’s take a closer look at what you’ll get: