Coming soon: Paddle + ProfitWell Metrics integration
Friends, Romans, sellers, and other SaaSers - we’ve got an announcement. The title may just have given the game away, but here goes:
A Paddle + ProfitWell Metrics integration is happening.
You asked, we listened: The much-requested reporting improvements are here. Constantly on the lookout for ways to improve our product generally, we saw the potential for some real metric magic in this partnership with Profitwell, and we were not wrong. ✨
What is ProfitWell?
ProfitWell is a global leading platform, offering automation products that reduce churn, optimize pricing, and provide free subscription analytics.
With over 22,000 companies in over 100 countries making the most of ProfitWell’s invaluable resources, we thought we’d make sure our sellers could do the same - helping them reap the benefits for their business and revenue growth.
What this means for Paddle sellers
The journey of Paddle + ProfitWell will start with the integration of ProfitWell Metrics, and we will be looking into integrating with their other products later in the year.
This initial ProfitWell Metrics integration will enable our sellers to measure performance via SaaS metrics reporting, all from within the Paddle dashboard and APIs (so just a few clicks away).
We’re super excited to announce that this will go live in the coming months and be available for free for all Paddle sellers offering subscriptions.
Let’s take a closer look at what you’ll get:
- Access to real-time subscription metrics
- Visibility over revenue, growth, retention, and churn trends
- Insight into usage data, subscription, and engagement history
- Oh, and a really quick integration (literally, 3 mins)
Why we did it
Access to real-time subscription metrics you need
With Paddle + ProfitWell Metrics integration, you get powerful, out-of-the-box features helping you track your subscription growth in real-time.
Reduce your churn rates
Spot churn coming from a mile off - and stop it from happening - with this new integration and its churn analysis tool. On top of that, improve your retention with churn and cohort reporting.
Boost subscription revenue faster
Drill into each customer’s subscription and engagement history and monitor your performance. You can improve your retention with churn and cohort reporting, or see how your free trials are converting to paid customers.
Join the waitlist
Be the first to know when Paddle + ProfitWell integration is live by joining the waitlist.