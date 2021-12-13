How to calculate (and reduce) your churn rate

Four variables to consider when calculating churn

Even if your mathematically gifted brain finds these formulas a piece of cake, there are complexities to understanding churn that you need to take into consideration when you run these calculations.

1) The differences between B2B vs B2C

B2B and B2C companies deal with churn slightly differently, mainly down to the fact their target audiences (and their behaviors) differ:

B2B SaaS businesses often have a far more niche target audience and business model, normally with strong specifications in mind. They typically experience a relatively low churn rate, due to factors such as higher prices, specialized accounting departments or services to deal with B2B churn, and annual subscriptions

The world of B2C is far broader meaning it can be harder to attain (and retain) each customer’s attention, particularly with all the competition in similar markets. They typically experience a higher churn rate than B2B, and greater competition within their industries.

2) Not all churn is intentional

Sometimes, churn has nothing to do with how happy your customer is with your product or service.

They might be sat there minding their own business, unknowingly having their card declined. This could be thanks to weaknesses in your payments infrastructure causing poor payment routing, or something as mundane as the customer’s card having expired.

This is known as involuntary (passive) churn. Unlike voluntary (active) churn, customers who churn involuntarily aren’t looking to cancel their subscription; they would have stayed! So unless you recover them, it’s simply money down the drain.

It’s so important that you focus on both areas of churn if you want your business to succeed - which is what every business owner wants, right?

3) Pre-churn vs post-churn

You also need to classify your churn strategies by considering how to re-engage users based on pre-churn events and post-churn events.

Say what?

Well, ideally you want to catch the customers that are either wanting to cancel or involuntarily cancelling through payment failures in a pre-churn scenario. That way, it’s easier to avoid or at the least reduce the chances of them leaving.

Whether you butter up your near-voluntary churners with top customer service and support to keep them happy, or whether you make sure your payment acceptance is on fleek for all users, make sure you get on it before the subscription renewal date.

But, all is not necessarily lost if you’re a bit late in the game and the churn has already happened. You can still shoot your shot with cancellation offers or the opportunity to pause payments for those that need a little push (back) in the right direction. As for involuntary churners, you can look into payment recovery options such as account updaters and payment dunning so you don’t miss out on that revenue.

4) Churn rates vary by industry, and that’s okay

Know that all of the above depends on the business and service you’re offering. Some businesses will have a higher churn rate than others and be just as successful, and some will have to tackle churn in different ways.

The ‘average’ churn rate for SaaS businesses is around 5% - and we’d like to stress the word ‘average’ a little more. Av-er-age.

This can be compared to education services, for example. The average (yes, average) churn rate for this field is just under 10%. That’s down to the fact that the industry is very much seasonal – churn is affected by the school year. While 10% sounds high, in the education industry it’s considered healthy.

That said, a high churn rate can often be a strong indicator that something needs to change.