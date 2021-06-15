What is Market-based Pricing: Advantages & Disadvantages [+Examples]

What is market-based pricing?

Market-based pricing is when a price of a product is set according to current market prices for the same or similar products. In other words, market-based pricing means setting prices in line with your competitors and the prices of their products.

When done right, a market-based pricing strategy allows a business to set prices higher when a product is initially introduced, and later on align prices with market prices to remain competitive while increasing profitability.

Often referred to as market-oriented pricing, it means comparing the prices of similar products being offered on the market. The seller then sets the price higher or lower, or even the same as their competitors depending on how well their own product matches up to competitor products.

If an organization is able to price its offerings according to market demand, it stands a better chance of gaining market share. With higher demand, a company may offer higher prices even if similar products have a lower price, thereby introducing competitive price levels.

The product lifecycle can also determine market-based pricing. When a product is introduced into market conditions for the first time, its penetration pricing can be fixed due to little or no existing competition in the target market. This means that companies that are first to market are able to go about setting prices in the beginning. As the product life cycle continues and competitors enter the market, prices will have to adjust to match or beat competitors' prices.

As always though, you shouldn’t get complacent with your pricing. You need to reevaluate, optimize, and be sure your product is adding value.