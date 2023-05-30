5 SaaS revenue growth metrics to focus on in 2023 

From expansion CAC Ratio and Net Dollar Retention to CAC Payback and the Rule of 40, these are the five most impactful revenue growth metrics in 2023.

“Efficient growth never goes out of style.” Scaling SaaS might be tougher in 2023, but focusing on the right metrics and operational benchmarks will bring revenue growth back into the picture. That’s according to Ray Rike, Founder and CEO at RevOps Squared, Ben Murray, the SaaS CFO, and Andrew Davies, Paddle CMO on a webinar recently.

Their discussion covered performance metrics that investors will use to evaluate your company and operational metrics that you can use to determine efficiency. Here’s a breakdown of their chat around the five SaaS revenue growth metrics that matter most in 2023.