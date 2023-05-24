SaaS businesses are changing how they think about their pricing models, from the rise and dominance of PLG to the shifting mindsets around feature robustness. Here are five SaaS billing trends you should care about in 2023.

A quick note on Price Intelligently: Our strategists have seen inside of more subscription companies than anyone else on the planet. Drawing on 10 year’s experience in the industry and wealth of data and expertise, this team is ideally placed to share insight into the evolving SaaS billing landscape. That is the aim of this resource, to deliver actionable advice you can use to drive growth. Our strategists work with brands everyday to deliver tailored insights into their customer segments and high-impact pricing strategies that drive revenue and retention. You can get in touch with the team to start a conversation and get some free, actionable insights to improve your pricing.

SaaS billing is constantly evolving, and this past year is no exception. Customer acquisition costs are up and customer retention has become a real challenge. It’s time for businesses to face the reality: the days of pouring money and resources into these parts of the revenue funnel are behind us. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and look for fresh approaches that make a real impact.

Our pricing strategists have seen inside more subscription companies than anyone else on the planet. We work with SaaS businesses everyday on their biggest growth lever in their arsenal: Pricing.

We’ve seen some serious shifts in how SaaS businesses are approaching the pricing models. The rise of PLG and the shift in the way features are valued is transforming the SaaS landscape. Things are different now and assumptions we once relied on may no longer apply.

Follow along as we unveil the latest insights in the world of billing trends. We’ll also share some actionable steps or questions to consider that you can take to propel your business forward and increase your market share.