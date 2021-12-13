WebinarExpanding your SaaS business internationally? Don't miss our webinar with Lokalise  Register now

Customer churn

Customer churn is the silent killer of SaaS businesses of all sizes. Here we take you through how to size up churn at your company and takes steps to reduce it so you can grow faster and more predictably.

Why customers churn: Top 8 causes of churn and how to fix them
How to calculate (and reduce) your churn rate
Customer churn 101: What is customer churn and why is it so vital for SaaS companies to stay on top of
How to predict customer churn and stop it in its tracks
Invalid Date
Six ways to calculate & measure churn affecting your SaaS business
3 ways to reduce voluntary and involuntary churn (that actually work)
Invalid Date
5 strategies to reduce churn in SaaS: quantified in $s and %s
Customer churn prevention: The biggest thing keeping you profitable
How SaaS companies can achieve net negative churn
How B2B and B2C companies solve churn differently