Remember the story of Icarus?

Icarus was a figure in Greek mythology who made his own wings out of feathers and wax.

He was excited to go flying. So excited, in fact, he forgot his father’s advice not to fly too close to the sun. Of course, his overconfidence was his downfall. A literal downfall, in poor Icarus’s case, after his wings melted mid-flight.

Too many SaaS companies end up in the same situation. They launch a product, start bringing in some solid revenue, and put all their efforts into acquiring new customers. Their success blinds them to the hidden dangers every SaaS company faces—dangers like high customer churn.

Understanding the top reasons why customers churn—and knowing how to adapt your approach and keep them around—is vital for keeping your SaaS business sustainable and profitable. Fail to adapt, and you’ll quickly end up having your wings clipped.

Thankfully, you don’t need to end up like poor Icarus. To keep you safe from the horrors of customer churn, we’ve picked out eight top reasons for customer churn and laid out some actionable tips you can follow to crush your churn rate and skyrocket your revenue.