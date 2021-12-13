Event seriesSaaS Happy Hour 🍻 - Fridays at 16:00 UTC  Register here

SaaS Metrics

Explore core SaaS metrics, retention metrics, payment metrics and more in a collection of resources created for SaaS leaders.

The ultimate SaaS metrics guide: What to track and why
Net revenue retention: Definition, formula & ways to improve NRR
The SaaS guide to monthly recurring revenue (MRR)
The SaaS guide to customer lifetime value (CLV)
Metrics in practice

What to measure and why

SaaS metrics and financial models: What investors are looking for
SaaS due diligence: What VCs are looking for
7-step guide to financial forecasting & planning for any business
SaaS benchmarks: What to measure, and how
Churn & retention metrics

Keep your customers for longer

How to calculate (and reduce) your churn rate
The SaaS guide to customer renewal rate
Customer churn analysis:
One of SaaS’ most important processes

10 essential customer retention metrics you should track for success

Payment metrics

From conversion to cash

Key metrics to track for converting freemium to paid
Payment acceptance:
The million-dollar metric most SaaS executives are missing
6 reasons your SaaS payments are failing and what you can do about it
An A-Z of SaaS metrics

Do you know your ARPU from your EBIT? There's a SaaS metric for everything these days. Explore a load of them in our SaaS metrics glossary.

