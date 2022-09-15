More than reporting: How to draw (and use) meaningful insights from SaaS metrics

It’s that time again. The end of the quarter is approaching – Financial Controllers are pulling revenue data, and teams across the business are pulling performance reports against core metrics.

Whether this data is used for internal reporting, for board decks, or pitch decks, it’s a busy time. Combine that with rounding off quarterly projects and the last push for sales, the temptation is to look at your numbers at a glance, either on a spreadsheet or as a graph on a slide, to see if things are moving in the right direction. You’ll probably use this high level view to make decisions about the quarter (or quarters) ahead too. But SaaS metrics can do so much more for your business and its growth if you have access to the right data and know how to use it.

In this article, we’ll talk about what your metrics should be doing for your business, how to draw meaningful insights, and how to use those insights in practice.