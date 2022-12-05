Why you need a Customer Success team and how to help them succeed

How to build a customer success strategy

Hopefully, you've been convinced to build a customer success team and recruited a team. The next step is to work with them on developing a robust customer success strategy . Below are six of the most important steps that a SaaS company can take to reduce the pain points that customers experience.

1. Prioritize customer feedback

You should make it as easy as possible for customers to contact you and provide feedback. Follow up with customers promptly, whenever needed and try to understand the issues that they're having and use that knowledge to improve your training material. When you take customer satisfaction surveys, you should always include a question about how your service could be improved. In every situation possible, responding to customer feedback should be a priority because it is a direct line to the changes you need to make to improve customer retention.

2. Map different customer journeys

Not every customer is going to use your product in the same way, and not everyone who uses it will have the same sticking points. It is important to understand all of the different journeys that a user may have as they interact with your product, and act to minimize the friction in those journeys. Additionally, remember that people perceive value differently. Learn all of the things that your customers value most and optimize around them.

3. Identify where customers churn

Customer churn is not often random. If you can identify the problem areas that are associated with a high churn rate, then you can improve those areas. Ensure that your product is easier to use — put visible links to content that will help the customer figure out what they need to be doing in order to achieve their goals, or create new content to address those very specific issues if it doesn't already exist. Your churn rates should improve dramatically as your customer success team begins to identify problem areas and whittle away at them.

4. Optimize each step of the customer lifecycle

This step is simply the constant repeat of steps two and three. You will never have a perfect product that nobody can ever be confused by. So, it's important to continually monitor the different customer journeys and the churn points that arise from those journeys. As time goes on, if your customer success team is good at what they do, the number of people affected by a given churn point will diminish. Every optimization that keeps customers around is increasing the money in your pocket at the end of the month.

5. Build a knowledge base

It would not be a very efficient use of labor resources if you forced your customers to contact customer support every time they couldn't figure something out. Documentation, tutorials, and FAQs are all very important pieces of content to have so that customers can solve problems for themselves. But in order to be the most effective, those pieces of content need to be organized. A knowledge base is a searchable repository of all the information that a customer may want to find about your product. By creating a knowledge base and putting all of the self-service content you have inside of it, you are giving customers greater power to solve their own problems.

6. Use live chat automation

Your customers want their problems solved as soon as they arise. If they cannot find the information that they are looking for in the knowledge base, then they will have to reach out to your team. If you are relying on emails, then you won't be able to provide an answer to the customer as quickly as they'd like. Live chat automation allows the customer to engage with help immediately. A bot can answer many of the questions that a customer may have, and may be the only option after hours. If your site is based on WordPress, you can use the available WordPress plugins for live chat. It is, however, also a good idea to have humans available to help when the bot fails to find an adequate answer to very specific problems.