7 steps for creating your customer success strategy

Customer success needs to be a company-wide priority for SaaS and subscription companies. The customer relationship is at the core of your recurring revenue, and everything you do to cement those relationships has a net positive impact on your bottom line. Building your customer success strategy is all about focusing on those relationships.

1. Identify target personas

You won’t know how to provide the best possible experience if you don’t understand your target customer. Buyer personas help you qualify the best-fit customers for your product and figure out how to attract them to your service. It’s impossible to make someone successful if you don’t understand their goals.

2. Talk to current customers

Your current customers are some of the most valuable assets you have. They can provide you with real-time customer feedback on your product, its value, and how it helps them be successful. Talking to current customers is also a great way to find social proof to share with prospects and leads to help them convert.

Try using chat pop-ups, automated email campaigns, and proactive outreach to survey your current customer base about their needs.

3. Map out multiple customer journeys

Each target persona should have its own customer journey. Once you understand who your customers are, who you want to attract, and how to convert them, it’s time to map out the journey that gets them there. Build this journey based on customer feedback as well as the goals of each customer.

Start small. If you understand the basic journey a customer follows from discovering your product to purchasing it to finally becoming a loyal user, that will help you build a better experience as a whole.

4. Optimize your onboarding journey

Getting used to a new product or service is never easy. Make sure your onboarding journey is optimized to provide the most value possible at each customer touchpoint. Use the customer surveys and conversations you’ve had to figure out where to focus. The easier it is to get acclimated to a new tool, the better off customers will be in the long term.

5. Define what success looks like for each persona

What actions does a new customer need to take to achieve their goals using your service? Make sure you define exactly what outcomes are beneficial for each target persona, and then incorporate them into your customer success strategy. Learn more about building holistic personas in this post about customer research.

6. Pick metrics that reflect those outcomes

How do you quantify a customer’s success? It’s important to nail down the metrics you need to use to map out exactly how much customer success impacts your bottom line. Whether it’s retention and churn rates, new MRR, or LTV—make sure you can analyze the success of your strategy effectively.

If you’re not sure which metrics make the most sense, track how each changes as you implement your customer success strategy. Sometimes making an impact on your onboarding series will help you increase LTV, sometimes it will cut down on churn rates.

7. Use customer success software to augment your strategy

There are a number of different tools you can use to facilitate customer success. Here are a few to help you get started with your search:

Intercom: Their platform provides live customer chat, so you can connect with customers as they use your product/service.

Zendesk: An all-in-one suite for customer management, customer service, and sales.

Gainsight: This tool helps you track success metrics (like churn rate and LTV) to see whether your customer success strategy is working

These are just a few platforms that can help you measure the impact of your customer strategy. Find the tools that provide you with the most value and meet your unique business’s needs.