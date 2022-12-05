Customer success best practices

We mentioned all the reasons why customer success is so crucial. And it has some pretty stellar outcomes. Now, let’s talk customer success best practices so you can make the outcomes detailed, a reality.

If you don’t have anyone at your company dedicated to customer success, you should. Customer success teams provide a voice for your customers within the company, meaning your customer success employees can bring to light customer concerns to the appropriate people in your company.

If you already have a customer success team, there’s always room for improvement.

1. Stop forcing onboarding

Onboarding works fantastic for some users, while others may not have the patience. Some people skip through onboarding and start experimenting. You need to make customer onboarding flexible.

Most products have a welcome tour or an onboarding experience to educate the user on how to use the product. You can make these experiences optional as long as you offer other educational tools for your customers. A good alternative are chatbots that can answer customer questions at any time.

2. Have quick links to help

Piggybacking off of the chatbot idea, have additional links for customers to easily access forums, instruction documentation, live chats, cobrowsing, and other educational resources. Don’t make the customer dig for information.

3. Reach out to those who are struggling

This is where having dedicated customer success employees is crucial. You’ll need people who have the bandwidth to communicate with customers. If within the first couple months a customer seems to be struggling or making no progress with the service or product, reach out. Scheduling a quick 20-minute phone call with a customer success representative will alleviate any stress on the customer’s end.

4. Keep in touch

Once those communication lines are open, do not close them. Staying in touch with your customers will make the relationships with your company and products more meaningful and stronger. Within the first month ask for feedback, and give out tips to new users. Make communication like this a regular routine with your customers.

5. Enact minimalist changes—slowly and overtime

Thinking of making changes to your product? Hold your horses. Slapping an entirely new interface on customers may stress them out, pushing them to leave. Implement slow, minimal changes overtime to get customers where they need to be. Having a series of smaller design changes will have better results than one big remodel.

6. Build multiple customer journeys

Like most things in life, customer product experience is about the journey not the destination. If you have built or created a customer journey template before, you know exactly what that entails. Build example customer journeys for all of your customer segments.

Bring together stakeholders from across product, design, engineering, and sales and then map out every part of the buying, onboarding, and activation process.

7. Monitor Metrics

Monitor metrics—it’s pretty important. Customer success metrics can be the early signs that something is going wrong or right. If you need assistance ProfitWell Metrics provides free, subscription metrics.