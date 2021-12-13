6 strategies to improve customer support and retention

Now that you know the metrics to look at when you want to track your customer support, let's examine some ways that you can start getting those numbers moving in the right direction. These six strategies will help you build a rock solid customer support foundation that help you reduce churn.

1. Be proactive, not reactive

We've stated many times now how important it is to eliminate the causes of customer support requests so customers have an easier time without extra help. This will not only lead to happier customers, but will free your support staff to respond faster.



2. Build a knowledge base

One of the best ways to be proactive about customer support is to build a knowledge base. This will serve as a repository for tutorials, FAQs, onboarding information, news, and anything else that may make it easier for customers to use your software and get help on their own when they need it.

3. Personalize all customer communication

Whether your support staff is responding directly to a customer or you're sending out bulk emails, you should always use the customer's name when communicating with them. In some cases, their display name may be acceptable, but they should always feel as though you are talking to them, rather than a random entry in your customer list.

4. Make support available across multiple channels

Every customer is going to have a different preference of communicating. This could be via personal messages on their favorite social media platform, live chat on your site, or an old-fashioned email. You should accommodate as many of these options as possible so your customers feel comfortable reaching out for help.

5. Automate as much of the support process as possible

The fewer steps a human is involved in, the faster you'll be able to respond to your customers. There are plenty of good customer support platforms out there that will help you automate large sections of your support pipeline. Make use of them.

6. Leverage CRM platforms

Speaking of tools, a good customer relation management (CRM) platform will provide you with a wealth of tools to improve your customer service, reduce churn, and generally optimize your customer support workflows. It's worth investing in one if you aren't already.