Why customer retention rate is so important to track

Customer retention is a feedback metric; it helps you understand how your decisions directly affect your business by showing cause and effect—the changes you make, and the corresponding way that customers retain (or churn).



Retention helps you understand the effectiveness of your product, marketing, customer service, and pricing. When customers stay, you know to double down on your efforts. When customers churn, you know that you need to reevaluate and make a change.

Beyond helping you uncover issues that need resolving, retention also plays a hugely important role as the foundation of growth.

As startup advisor and investor Andrew Chen points out, acquiring users looks like the ultimate growth solution because it “seems to be the very definition of growth.” This leads SaaS companies to misguidedly focus too much on customer acquisition and not enough on customer retention, even though customer acquisition is one of the least effective growth levers.



In a study of 1,432 SaaS companies, C-level executives and founders overwhelmingly placed more emphasis on “gaining more logos” (customer acquisition) than on keeping customers around longer (customer retention).

Around 70% of SaaS leaders said that acquisition was their biggest goal, while about only 20% believed customer retention was their most important goal. That's not to say SaaS leaders don't care about retention—they just aren't prioritizing it or putting in the effort to optimize it.



But failing to actively try to increase your retention rate (the percentage of the total numbers of customers that continue with your service over time) and correspondingly decrease your churn rate (the percentage of customers that discontinue with your service over time) can mean a swift and painful death for your company.



Salesforce realized this the hard way in 2005 when their user churn rate was 8% per month. Every year, nearly three-quarters of Salesforce's customers were leaving. But Salesforce executives were too focused on customer acquisition to realize that as they added more customers, the foundation for their customer base was leaking out—in the form of terrible retention rates.

Salesforce found that customer retention rates this low (92%) made it nearly impossible to sustain, much less grow. To grow by just 1 customer at this rate, if Salesforce started the year with 1,000 customers and lost 630 over the course of the year, they would have to acquire 631 new customers from a now-smaller potential market in order to achieve any growth at all.



Companies in this position have to scramble to fill a leaky bucket. They can't focus on growing the value of their existing customers, which is the best bet for improving revenue. The book Marketing Metrics cites that the probability of a successful sale with a new prospect is 5-20% while the probability of a successful sale with an existing customer is 60-70%. You need to retain and upsell existing customers in order to have the most profitable model for your SaaS company.



Salesforce executives reacted to this death sentence with an initiative to step up customer success efforts. They received feedback from their retention metrics and were able to make decisions that effectively saved—and then drastically grew—the company.