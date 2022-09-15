Retention analysis: 6 steps to analyze & report on customer retention

How to do retention analysis in 6 steps

The key to getting the most of your retention analysis is conducting it regularly. Customer behavior changes over time and so does your product offering. Seeing the full picture is only possible when you analyze customer cohorts consistently and continuously.

Step 1. Calculate your retention rate

Your customer retention rate is the starting point of any retention analysis. You need to know how many customers are staying and how many are leaving. Even if the rate is satisfactory, you still need the analysis to continue keeping it this way. There are different angles to consider when calculating your retention rate to get the most useful insight:

Define what retention means for your business

Customer retention can have a slightly different meaning for different companies. What do you expect to achieve by improving the customer retention rate?

Spend less money on customer retention

Increase revenue

Build better customer relationships

Improve marketing strategies

Depending on how big your clients are, you may want to calculate revenue retention (also called dollar retention) along with the customer retention rate. Losing one big customer may affect the revenue tremendously while increasing the customer retention insignificantly.

Conduct cohort analysis based on timeframe and persona

To get more information from your analysis, divide your customers into cohorts and personas. A cohort or a customer persona is a group of customers, who share the same characteristics.

Time-based cohorts is a group that signed up for your services at around the same time. Studying their actions for retention helps you understand how many of them continue to be active users for weeks/months/years. Cohort retention analysis gives you a better understanding of buyer behavior and reasons for churning based on your analysis parameters.

By dividing your customers into personas that share similar characteristics (customer time with product, use of certain features, demographics), you can get a better idea of what works and what doesn't for a certain group. This can help you adjust your retention strategies "in bulk".

Track user behavior from acquisition to attrition

The way your customers behave during their lifecycle is the raw data you need to conduct the retention analysis.

The retention rate across the customer lifetime isn't uniform. That's why you need to know what happens during each of the stages. Meanwhile, keeping a growing customer base with your company requires different actions at different stages. Your user retention strategy will be different for new users versus seasoned power users.