You may be using a DTC subscription brand without realizing

The DTC subscription model has gained popularity in a relatively short amount of time during the pandemic. In the process, many businesses have adopted DTC marketing strategies to build their brands. As such, there are high chances that you may be using a direct-to-consumer subscription brand without knowing it. Some of the DTC brand you may be using without knowing include:

ProfitWell

ProfitWell was the first business intelligence platform to bring together all of your recurring revenue business' financial, usage, and attribution data to one place that's insight laden, absolutely accurate, and 100% free. Now part of Paddle, ProfitWell Metrics helps businesses with pricing strategies, SaaS metrics, market analytics, and brand positioning. Today, more than 8,000 subscription companies trust ProfitWell to track, understand, and optimize billions of dollars in recurring revenue.

Dollar Shave Club

When it comes to DTC subscription model success, the Dollar Shave Club is an ideal benchmark for most organizations. The brand was propelled to success courtesy of a simple one minute and 33-second video showcasing their razors. Within the first two days, the video had garnered 4.75 million views, with 12,000 people subscribing to get their razors.

Instead of using the traditional retail channel to get to customers via stores, they opted for the DTC service model.

Warby Parker

Shopping for eyeglasses can be a hassle. This is exactly what Warby Parker set out to do from the word go. Instead of customers going out to shop for eyeglasses, Warby Parker sends them multiple suitable options to choose from, in the convenience of their homes.

Their simple solution, coupled with creative marketing ideas, has seen the brand gain customers in thousands.

Casper

Buying a mattress may seem like an easy task but wait until you hear all about the things you need to consider. Even before you get to the price, you should know whether you need a soft, semi-firm, or firm mattress. Other considerations include size and whether you want gel, memory foam, or a hybrid.

This process can be long and tedious, which is why Casper, a mattress company that relies on non-traditional marketing methods, has become a popular choice for buyers. Instead of going toe- to-toe with the sector's big boys, Casper elected to target a millennial audience in urban areas. For their marketing, they used social media influencers such as Kylie Jenner, which helped double their sales.

BarkBox

Your furry little canine friend may be a full-fledged member of your family, but taking care of them can be challenging at times. This is especially so when it comes to buying pet food, treats, and toys. BarkBox is an innovative company that addressed this challenge by adopting a DTC subscription model.

Through their subscription service, customers have pet products and services delivered right to their doorstep. Each month, a pre-packed assortment of dog food and treats are sent to the customers.