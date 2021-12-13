In recent years, primarily due to the internet, there has been a significant shift in how businesses reach customers. Manufacturers have largely relied on middlemen to get their products to consumers for a long time. However, today they can market their products online and set up distribution channels to deliver products directly to consumers.

As a result, retail sales have been decreasing gradually, leading to thousands of closures annually. This is why the direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy is gaining traction fast. Though e-commerce still accounts for a small portion of total retail sales, it is growing at a fast rate. In 2019, the total global e-commerce sales amounted to $3.53 trillion.

In 2020, data across the board showed exponential growth in the DTC niche. This accelerated growth from last year is thanks to the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to shop online and retailers to sell online instead of traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

However, e-commerce revenues are projected to rise to $6.54 trillion in 2022, highlighting the need for enterprises to achieve direct-to-consumer growth.

Are you thinking about getting your products directly to consumers? Read on to find out how you can achieve direct-to-consumer growth.