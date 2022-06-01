Top payment solutions for saas companies

Paddle

Paddle provides a merchant of record payments and billing solution for SaaS companies. It supports various payment methods out of the box and easily lets you localize your payment and currency options by location. Paddle also takes care of sales tax calculations and filing on your transactions.

Stripe

It is a hybrid billing system but requires integration into a subscription management platform. Stripe is easy to use, and integrating takes only a few minutes. It's friendly to new and small businesses, while its built-in API makes it perfect for designers and developers, but the per-card charge means the pricing can be prohibitive for large companies. Users stay on the site when making payments since it doesn't redirect them.





Zuora

Zuora can capture data across all sales channels and supports 50 charge models and over 180 currencies. Handling any changes in the subscription lifecycle and complex billing needs is easy for this software. It also offers intelligent retries and dunning and has over 30 payment gateways and over 20 payment methods.

Another significant advantage is that it offers free trials; however, the pricing is not available on the website.





Chargify

This payment method addresses various customer needs such as recurring billing, management, revenue retention, revenue operations, and analytics. Chargify also offers a free trial plan. The month-to-month subscription, dunning, and easy-to-use interface are helpful to customers. But, it is pretty expensive, and some people feel overwhelmed by its many features.





Braintree

You can integrate this hybrid billing system into your merchant accounts. Braintree works with any payment gateway across all platforms, such as mobile phones and websites. It serves various users and is available worldwide. No subscription is required, but since it charges per transaction, if your volume increases, it can be costly.





Chargebee

In addition to subscription payments, it caters to almost all your other SaaS billing needs, including recurring payments, billing, and analytics using one API. It's easy to use and available in over 100 local currencies.

Chargebee offers a free option if you are not ready to commit to the paid plans. It provides customizable payments, such as pay-as-you-go, flat-fee, or a customized plan. The only drawback is the expensive paid plan.





Recurly

With Recurly, businesses minimize churn and increase revenue thanks to its machine learning technology. It's possible to create any subscription model for your business. Doing global business is very easy as this software supports more than 20 payment gateways. In addition, it supports various popular payment methods. Even so, a significant drawback is the user interface nd reporting capabilities.