What is recurring payment? Definition, benefits, & strategies

What is recurring payment?

Recurring payment is a model where funds are automatically deducted from a customer's account at scheduled intervals to cover the customer's subscription fees for products or services. The payments are pre-scheduled, and the customers are always aware of when they are being taken out.

The recurring payment framework is most common in subscription businesses such as SaaS companies, DTC ecommerce brands, online learning providers, health and fitness clubs, and streaming services.

Typically, there are two types of recurring payment models: fixed and variable recurring payments.



Fixed recurring payments

In this type, the customer is charged the same amount in each billing cycle. This is common for subscription businesses in which the customer consumes the same amount of product with every charge or when the price of a product or service is fixed.

Examples of fixed recurring payments can include a gym membership payment or a movie streaming site payment.



Variable recurring payments

On the other hand, variable recurring payments change depending on how many products or services a customer consumes. The billed amount is different for each cycle, and the payment due depends on the cost of services or products. This type of recurring payment is common in SaaS subscriptions with a pay-as-you-go pricing model.