Need more help?

Connecting your Chargify account to ProfitWell is super easy.

Log into ProfitWell and navigate to the integrations tab Select Chargify Navigate over to settings

Add in your Site URL and API Key associated with the Chargify site

The site URL is the first part of the domain when you're logged into Recurly, ie. if the url is profitwell.recurly.com, the site name is profitwell

Under Integrations -> API keys, you can create a new API key for ProfitWell.

Wait for your data to ingest into ProfitWell. This process usually takes a couple hours.

Any questions? Reach out to support@profitwell.zendesk.com