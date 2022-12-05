Top 10 B2B payment processors, solutions, and platforms

From payment gateways and subscription management platforms to merchant accounts and revenue recognition, there are a lot of companies offering different tools to facilitate your B2B payments. To facilitate these various processes, the payments market has grown considerably over the past few years.

Paddle

Paddle provides an all-in-one for B2B payments and billing for selling internationally. As a merchant of record, transacting through Paddle lets businesses offload their sales tax liabilities and the associated admin. Chargebacks and payment fraud issues are also taken care of for you.

Transactional. The pay-as-you-go plan charges a 5% + $.50 cent fee for every payment made through the platform. Functionality: Billing, payments, merchant account, subscription management, invoicing, sales tax compliance, fraud protection.

Billing, payments, merchant account, subscription management, invoicing, sales tax compliance, fraud protection. What it lacks: Paddle can only be used for selling software and digital goods and services.

Overall, Paddle is an ideal solution for SaaS businesses that intend to scale into new markets and service customers around the globe.

Stripe

Stripe is one of the most popular B2B payment processors available. Their focus on easy-to-connect integrations and an open API helps streamline the payment process by removing bottlenecks.

Billing, payment gateway, merchant account. What it lacks: Stripe does have some subscription management tools available; you’ll need to integrate their service with a more robust platform through their API for additional functionality.

Overall, Stripe is an easy-to-use platform for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs. It can get pricey as your volume increases, but they do offer custom pricing as your company grows.

Braintree

Braintree’s platform is built to help SaaS companies manage their subscription payments. This focus on subscription makes it an attractive solution for businesses that don’t mind the charge-per-transaction model.

Billing, payment gateway, merchant account, subscription management. What it lacks: Braintree’s reporting and analytics aren’t as robust as other platforms. Due to the transactional nature of their billing, it can also get pricey as your company grows.

Bringing together a wide range of payment methods and international support under one platform, Braintree is a great choice for businesses of any size. It can also connect with third-party payment gateways through their API if you require the ability to process certain types of payments.

Chargify

Chargify is another subscription payment management platform that focuses on supporting businesses with complex billing processes that change frequently.

Billing, subscription management. What it lacks: You’ll have to integrate a third-party payment gateway and merchant account to Chargify to process payments. Its platform focuses more on subscription analytics and recurring billing—pulling data from your other integrated services.

Chargify is a great payment provider for businesses with an existing payment infrastructure who want to handle on their subscription management better. Using its platform helps you test out different pricing structures quickly and efficiently.

Recurly

Another subscription management platform, Recurly offers five different billing models to help you tailor your pricing plans to the specific type of product or service you sell.

Billing, subscription management. What it lacks: Like Chargify, Recurly requires integration with both a third-party payment gateway and merchant account.

Recurly is another B2B payment technology that’s focused on subscription management. It offers revenue recognition tools and dunning features, but they need to be used with a payment gateway to gather data. Due to its price structure, this can make its platform expensive and adds a layer of complexity to your billing infrastructure.

Chargebee

Chargebee is an ideal B2B payment processor for mid-sized businesses. It handles complex pricing structures efficiently and offers a full suite of subscription management and billing tools. Use these tools to refine your pricing strategy as the company grows.

Billing, subscription management. What it lacks: Chargebee also requires a third-party payment gateway and merchant account.

This is the first platform we’ve looked at that offers a freemium tier for businesses doing up to $50,000 in revenue. Chargebee is known for its ease of use and overall customer experience.

Digital River

Digital River is an all-in-one SaaS billing platform with a reliable product offering and diverse feature suite. Its focus is on providing a platform that offers specific solutions for finance teams.

Billing, merchant account, subscription management. What it lacks: Digital River offers limited account customization options.

As mainly an enterprise solution, Digital River is really only a good choice for larger businesses.

Netsuite

NetSuite is an accounting platform with CRM and supply chain/inventory management functionality. It’s a great platform for businesses that want to report on as much data about their customer transaction as possible.

Billing, subscription management. What it lacks: NetSuite does not include a merchant account or payment gateway. Their platform is built as a full-service accounting suite to go on top of a payment platform.

While NetSuite is a complex tool, the sheer amount of data available from its platform is impressive. You’ll be able to use this data to gain a clear understanding of how customers move through your payment process as well as how that impacts your infrastructure.

Apttus

Apttus is a platform that helps you manage subscription payments throughout the sales process, from first contact all the way to completed payment.

Billing, subscription management. What it lacks: As more of a sales-oriented tool, Apttus lacks retention features. It also requires integration with both a payment gateway and merchant account.

If you’re looking for a way to visualize how prospects move through your sales process, Apttus is the perfect tool. When you can see that movement in its entirety, it’s easier to diagnose potential issues and optimize your payment cycle.

Zuora

Zuora is a robust subscription management platform that is built to manage the entire customer lifecycle. It offers the most customization options for your digital payment experience.

Billing, subscription management. What it lacks: You’ll need a merchant account and payment gateway to accept B2B payments via Zuora.

While Zuora is a more complex tool, its benefits outweigh the initial learning curve that comes with the tool. Plus, you can get around this challenge with ProfitWell’s Zuora analytics and reporting integration. Investigate Zuora’s add-ons and customizable options to see how you might build a robust payment online platform for your business.