Pricing discrepancy: Why customers leave before checkout

What causes pricing discrepancies?

The most common reason the final price is different than what a customer expected is additional shipping charges. Of course, shipping costs only affect ecommerce stores and companies selling physical goods, but SaaS companies and other online businesses can lose sales when prices fail to include taxes and handling fees as well.

Shipping costs

One of the least obvious ways to push customers away is adding a shipping cost to an order. Even if you include a note stating that shipping will be calculated and added at checkout, many customers will be confused and upset when the final price doesn’t match what was in their cart. It may be only $5, but it is one of the top ways pricing discrepancy turns off customers from checking out.

Some retailers even hide shipping costs intentionally in the hope that the lower prices will draw shoppers further down the conversion path. Of course, they pay for this strategy later with higher cart abandonment rates.

Unfactored taxes

Online stores collect sales tax based on the location of the customer and the locations in which they do business. Since these taxes can vary significantly based on customer location, they’re often not made clear until a customer goes to check out and enters their zip code.

Taxes added on to an order in checkout usually run between 7-10%, depending which state the shopper is located in. That may not seem like much, but for a $1,000 order that could add up to an extra $100 just for tax alone.

Handling fees

Another common price discrepancy among ecommerce stores is handling fees that aren’t fully disclosed until late in the checkout process. Handling fees might cover packing materials, gift wrapping, express delivery, or anything else that’s needed to send out the package. Just as with shipping costs, shifty retailers might try to disguise these costs until late in the checkout process, leading shoppers to abandon their purchase once they discover the true price.

Any other extra fees

While the above costs are more common with online stores, SaaS companies and other online businesses also experience their fair share of pricing discrepancies. Signup fees, per-user fees, implementation fees, specific payment fees (like using Stripe or PayPal), or anything else that adds unexpected costs for a customer is probably a cause of price discrepancy in your business.