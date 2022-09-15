Product adoption is the key to customer retention and brand loyalty. Customers who find immense value in products are likely to stick with them. However, getting customers to adopt and invest in your products as a viable solution is an uphill battle.

Suppose you have a great SaaS product that customers will love if only they start using it. But, helping them get over the learning curve is a challenge. Additionally, your potential customers are reasonably comfortable staying with your competition and the product they know and use. So, how do you get them to switch to your new product?

This article explains the product adoption process, its essence for SaaS businesses, which metrics help us analyze and measure product adoption, and how to improve the process.