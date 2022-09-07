What is revenue backlog and how do subscription businesses classify it?

What is revenue backlog?

Revenue backlog is unrecognized revenue from a subscription business. For SaaS businesses, the revenue backlog often comes predominantly from recurring revenue but can also include revenue from other sources (including investment) or one-time product sales.

Revenue backlog is commonly confused with deferred revenue. Deferred revenue refers expressly to individual periods within a contract. Revenue backlog is about total contract value, regardless of what’s been fulfilled and what hasn’t.

Revenue backlog is not a reporting number and will not appear on a company balance sheet, but many organizations include it when reporting to senior management and boards owing to the fact that, as we’ve just noted, it showcases the cumulative value of all contracts that your business model can command.

Your backlog comprises revenue totals that customers have agreed to pay but aren’t to be invoiced as such due to their long-term nature—those invoices are only sent as the separate periods of the service you provide (weeks/months/quarters) are individually fulfilled.