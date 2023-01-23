TCV is an important but often overlooked SaaS metric

Knowing the total value of a contract a customer signs with your SaaS or subscription company is vital for steering your business in a winning direction. However, TCV is often overlooked. Most companies prefer to use other metrics, such as customer lifetime value (LTV), which investors find more impressive. However, although such metrics can validate growth, they’re often unrealistic indicators of your company’s financial health.

TCV differs from these other metrics because it reflects actual bookings instead of relying on predictions. It also demonstrates a company's growth and gives more accurate revenue estimates, which ultimately helps you tailor sales and marketing efforts accordingly. Here are four factors that make TCV a better gauge of growth than other metrics.

1. Accurately predict revenue and growth

Using TCV instead of LTV to make your calculations helps you create realistic and accurate estimates for revenue growth. This level of accuracy can help you avoid making costly mistakes like onboarding new staff, budgeting for unnecessary resources, and investing too little in your marketing campaign. Investors can also be motivated and impressed by accurate predictions.

2. Focus on your most profitable leads

Your SaaS company can still be successful regardless of how small or large its TCV is; HubSpot recently demonstrated this truth. Regardless of the length of the contract or the LTV, you can break down TCV bookings by dividing customers into different segments to help your sales teams understand them better. Your TCV enables you to determine which customer segments are high spenders so you can channel your sales resources towards the most viable leads and lower your costs while increasing revenue.

3. Optimize your sales for longer contracts

Different contract lengths also tend to work better or worse across different customer segments. You might find, for example, that a certain demographic only buys subscriptions one month at a time, while others are more likely to pay upfront for a year or longer. By knowing which package lengths work best for which cohorts, you can optimize your sales for longer-term contracts, thereby improving your average TCV.

4. Improve your sales and marketing efforts

Marketing requires efficiency. The money you invest in growing the business should bring more returns. Dividing TCV bookings by your customer acquisition cost measures the efficiency of your marketing efforts, helping you determine which marketing channels to double down on and which channels are hindering your growth.