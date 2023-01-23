How to calculate (and improve) sales revenue: using the sales revenue formula

Understanding your revenue is crucial to the health of your business. Learn how the sales revenue formula helps you calculate revenue to optimize your price strategy, plan expenses, determine growth strategies, and analyze trends.

Before we get to the formula for calculating revenue, let's make another revenue formula very clear:

Understanding revenue = understanding your business = growing your business

Revenue is the most fundamental metric for any company, and yet it is seldom understood perfectly. First, there is more than one type of revenue. Second, recording it and calculating it get progressively more complex as your business scales. And third, after you've calculated it, you must know what to do with it.

The future of your business starts with one simple equation.