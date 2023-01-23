Are you using turnover and revenue interchangeably? Learn the key differences between turnover vs revenue and why they are each important for your business.

In business, many people use the terms turnover and revenue interchangeably to refer to the same thing, although they mean the same thing in some contexts. This begs the question, "is turnover the same as revenue?"

The answer is no, but they do often correlate. For example, businesses can earn more revenue by turning over their inventory frequently. Assets and inventory turnover occur after flowing through the business, either through sales or outliving their useful life. On the other hand, if the assets turning over generate sales income, they bring in revenue. However, turnover could also refer to business activities that do not generate sales income, such as employee turnover.

This article compares turnover vs. revenue, explains five key differences, and discusses the essence of differentiating between the two.