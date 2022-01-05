Benefits of SaaS: Should you choose a SaaS business model?

4 potential downsides & disadvantages of SaaS

While I tend to think the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to SaaS, I’ll mention the cons regardless. The few points I’m about to break down are things to consider if you are planning on transitioning to SaaS.

Difficulty of changing providers

If your SaaS provider goes bust or you want to make a change, transferring your data may be difficult. Have the conversation with your SaaS provider in advance about how you can easily access data or transfer it in case you want to change plans or the provider goes south.

Storing your data offsite

Depending on how sensitive your data is, storing it offsite with a SaaS service may present problems with compliance. SaaS is definitely gaining fraction, but there are limited options because a lot of applications have yet to develop SaaS versions. Before purchasing a software subscription, research the capabilities you need and ensure they are present.

Dependence on the service’s infrastructure

With a SaaS product, you're dependent on their infrastructure and software: if it goes down, so do you. Most SaaS vendors do promise reliability, however you should still do your research on the reliability of a certain vendor before moving forward. You also need to decide if your company can handle the potential of an outage, that’s completely out of your control. I’m not saying an outage is definitely going to happen, but there is always the risk and you need to be aware that this could happen when using SaaS.

Compromised security

Security is the biggest concern for companies hesitant about transitioning to the SaaS model. Data is stored locally with conventional software, but with SaaS, your data is likely stored offsite by the vendor. You must rely on the vendor to properly secure and backup all of your data. Another security risk is when employees access the software on potentially insecure outside connections. This increases the risk for hackers and people stealing your information. To maximize security protection, research your vendor thoroughly. As for your employees, require them to enable two-factor authentication when using the software on their own computers.