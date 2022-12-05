The SaaS onboarding checklist

Now that you know the importance of a good onboarding process, we need to discuss what constitutes a good process. The checklist below will give you eight items that will cover the elements that all great onboarding systems have in common.

Simple processes

When teaching a process that you are already familiar with, it's easy to forget that not everyone has your level of knowledge. Be sure to make your onboarding as simple as possible so people starting from scratch can easily follow along.

Quick processes

Although you want to have enough learning materials so customers can learn all of the ins and outs of your software, it's not needed for the onboarding. Your onboarding is simply about getting them up and running. If it takes more than a few minutes, consider trimming it.

A completion bar

People like to judge how long a process will take them. Displaying a completion bar that shows the customer how far along they are will help them determine how to budget their time and avoid frustration.

Supporting documents

Your onboarding system isn't a replacement for a full manual. If it were, it would take too long. When you introduce a new feature to a user, you should link them to supporting assets for more information if needed. Ideally, this information is easy to find outside of the onboarding process as well.

An achievable task

Don't throw your users in the deep end. No matter how simple your explanation, trying something too advanced from the start is going to leave users frustrated. Start them off with a simple task that demonstrates the key features of your software.

The ability to exit

A user may have used your software before or may find it intuitive enough. Never force a user to complete the onboarding process.

Chat support

Some users are going to have questions as they go through the onboarding process. If there's no way for them to get the answers they need, they may leave. Nip that problem in the bud by providing chat support that can get them the answer while they are still in the process.

A need for more

A user should leave the onboarding process with a need to do more with the software. This will keep them coming back and may prompt them to engage with further learning materials to further ensure their success.