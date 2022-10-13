5 best SaaS operations management software products

Now that you've seen the benefits SaaS operations management software can provide, you likely want to see some examples of the software so you can try for yourself. Despite being a relatively new sector in IT technology, there are many products available. We've selected five of our favorites and presented them in no particular order. We invite you to look into all of them and see which one fits your business needs best.

Blissfully

Blissfully identifies which apps you're using, as well as the people using them and the money that is being spent on each. It will then segment that data by team, product, and employee. It will also automatically discover invoices from across your company and present you with key information that it extracts from them. Tools for vendor approval and management make it easy to purchase and approve SaaS vendors regardless of how your business is structured.

Torii

After automatically detecting and organizing the SaaS applications in use by your company, Torii will show you relevant insights about your usage and expenses as well as opportunities to optimize your workflows. It can flag unusual finance activity and automate onboarding and offboarding workflows, freeing valuable time for your staff to focus on other areas.

BetterCloud

Designed to make cloud computing easier, BetterCloud will allow you to configure the thousands of settings available across your multiple SaaS products easily and effectively. It will automatically update risky settings and alert you to suspicious behavior. Like all SaaS operations management software, it also gives you full capability to manage SaaS subscriptions and user access.

Intello

With integrations to all the major SaaS products, Intello will allow you to easily optimize your usage, strengthen your compliance, monitor your spending, and manage user accounts across your SaaS stack. It accomplishes this with a browser plugin to interact with the SaaS services while they are in use and real-time monitoring to keep you in the loop whenever important insights can be made.

Axios Systems

This SaaS operations management software prides itself on the tools they've built to support work-from-home employees. These tools make it easy for you to manage your SaaS subscriptions, while also facilitating better collaboration between employees who are working remotely. It uses AI and machine learning to help you further optimize workflows and get the most out of your SaaS subscription.